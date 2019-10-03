|
|
|
Harrison (née Simpson)
Margaret Greeba Aged 82 years.
Peacefully at home in Walkley
on 24th September.
Beloved wife of the late George.
Much loved mum of Dawn and Mark, very dear mother-in-law of John and Diane, and loving grandma of Aleatha, Christopher, Kieran and Liam and
dear great grandma of Isabella.
Service at St Columba's Church, Crosspool on Friday 11th October at 10.00am followed by interment
at Crookes Cemetery.
No flowers please.
If wished, donations made payable to
St Luke's Hospice may be sent to
Jason Heath, John Heath and Sons,
Earsham Street, S4 7LS.
"May the peace of God
that passeth all understanding
be with you now and for evermore."
Published in The Star on Oct. 3, 2019