Hardwick (née Jones)
Margaret Annie Aged 78 years, of Chapeltown,
formerly of Hoyland.
Died peacefully on 13th March
in St. Luke's Hospice.
Loving wife of Henry, much loved mother of Kevin, Linda, Andrew, Carol & Susan, and a devoted grandma
and great grandma.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel, on Monday 25th March at 10.30am.
No flowers please, donations if wished made payable to " St. Luke's Hospice" may be sent to Adam Heath,
John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS
Published in The Star on Mar. 20, 2019
