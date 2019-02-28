Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:30
St. Columba's Church
Crosspool
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Gomer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Gomer

Notice Condolences

Margaret Gomer Notice
Gomer (née Styring)
Margaret Mary Aged 94 years, peacefully
on 21st February in hospital.
Beloved wife of the late Ray,
much loved mother of Robin and Beth and a very dear grandmother,
great grandmother and sister.
Service at St. Columba's Church, Crosspool on Friday 15th March
at 11.30am and afterwards at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium.
No flowers please. If wished, donations made payable to St. Luke's Hospice may be sent to Jason Heath, John Heath and Sons, Earsham Street S4 7LS.
Published in The Star on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.