|
|
|
Gomer (née Styring)
Margaret Mary Aged 94 years, peacefully
on 21st February in hospital.
Beloved wife of the late Ray,
much loved mother of Robin and Beth and a very dear grandmother,
great grandmother and sister.
Service at St. Columba's Church, Crosspool on Friday 15th March
at 11.30am and afterwards at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium.
No flowers please. If wished, donations made payable to St. Luke's Hospice may be sent to Jason Heath, John Heath and Sons, Earsham Street S4 7LS.
Published in The Star on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More