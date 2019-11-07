Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Heath & Son (Ecclesfield)
206 High Greave
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S5 9GQ
0114 272222
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Godfrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Godfrey

Notice Condolences

Margaret Godfrey Notice
GODFREY (nee Shelton)
Margaret Passed away in hospital on
Monday 28th October, aged 86 years. "Peace after pain."
Wife of the late Jim. Loving mum of Kathleen, Jim, Martin & Christine, mother-in-law of Bryan, Yvonne & Susan. Nannan of Clare, Ryan, Shane, Jessica, Emily, Ashley & Lauren.
Great-Nana of William, Jack, Grace, Ashley & Aariah. Sister of Ken & the late Ted, sister-in-law of Doreen & Sheila. Much loved by
Matthew, Alan & Zoe.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on Monday
18th November at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if wished, made payable to 'Sheffield Children's Hospital' or 'Cancer Research UK' may be sent to John Heath & Sons Ecclesfield Funeral Home 206, High Greave S5 9GQ.
Published in The Star on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -