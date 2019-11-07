|
|
|
GODFREY (nee Shelton)
Margaret Passed away in hospital on
Monday 28th October, aged 86 years. "Peace after pain."
Wife of the late Jim. Loving mum of Kathleen, Jim, Martin & Christine, mother-in-law of Bryan, Yvonne & Susan. Nannan of Clare, Ryan, Shane, Jessica, Emily, Ashley & Lauren.
Great-Nana of William, Jack, Grace, Ashley & Aariah. Sister of Ken & the late Ted, sister-in-law of Doreen & Sheila. Much loved by
Matthew, Alan & Zoe.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on Monday
18th November at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if wished, made payable to 'Sheffield Children's Hospital' or 'Cancer Research UK' may be sent to John Heath & Sons Ecclesfield Funeral Home 206, High Greave S5 9GQ.
Published in The Star on Nov. 7, 2019