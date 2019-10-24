|
|
|
COOPER (Née Thompson) Margaret Letitia Aged 82 years formerly of Millhouses Lane. Died peacefully on 14th October in Birch Avenue Care Home.
Beloved wife of the late Bernard,
loving mother of Paul and Alison and a much loved granny. Private cremation. Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration of Margaret's life at Holy Trinity Church, Grove Road, Millhouses on Monday 11th November at 2.00pm to which all are welcome. No flowers please, donations if wished made payable to "Alzheimer's Society" may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons 4 -16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or online at www.johnheath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Oct. 24, 2019