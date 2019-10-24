Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
14:00
Holy Trinity Church
Grove Road
Millhouses
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Cooper

Notice Condolences

Margaret Cooper Notice
COOPER (Née Thompson) Margaret Letitia Aged 82 years formerly of Millhouses Lane. Died peacefully on 14th October in Birch Avenue Care Home.
Beloved wife of the late Bernard,
loving mother of Paul and Alison and a much loved granny. Private cremation. Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration of Margaret's life at Holy Trinity Church, Grove Road, Millhouses on Monday 11th November at 2.00pm to which all are welcome. No flowers please, donations if wished made payable to "Alzheimer's Society" may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons 4 -16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or online at www.johnheath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.