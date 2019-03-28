Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00
Church of Holy Spirit
Stonelow Road
Dronfield
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:30
Hutcliffe Wood
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Benson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Benson

Notice Condolences

Margaret Benson Notice
BENSON (née Middleton)
Margaret Passed away peacefully on March 14th, aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Roy, loving mum, mother in law, nanny and also nanny Maggie.
Requiem Mass to take place at the Church of Holy Spirit, Stonelow Road, Dronfield on Thursday April 4th at 11.00am followed by a cremation at Hutcliffe Wood at 12.30pm.
No flowers by request, donations if desired for either the Alzheimer's Research UK or Dementia UK may be sent c/o G & M Lunt, 36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.

Requiescat in Pace
Published in The Star on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.