|
|
|
BENSON (née Middleton)
Margaret Passed away peacefully on March 14th, aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Roy, loving mum, mother in law, nanny and also nanny Maggie.
Requiem Mass to take place at the Church of Holy Spirit, Stonelow Road, Dronfield on Thursday April 4th at 11.00am followed by a cremation at Hutcliffe Wood at 12.30pm.
No flowers by request, donations if desired for either the Alzheimer's Research UK or Dementia UK may be sent c/o G & M Lunt, 36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Requiescat in Pace
Published in The Star on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More