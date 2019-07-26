Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eric Eyre Funeral Service
Mortomley House
High Green, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S35 3HR
0114 284 8202
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
09:30
Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm Williamson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm Williamson

Notice Condolences

Malcolm Williamson Notice
Williamson Malcolm Frederick Died peacefully on
18th July 2019, aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Mary, dearest
dad to Garry and Fiona and a loving grandad to Alex, Oliver, and Hannah.
Funeral service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel on Thursday 1st August at 9.30am.
No flowers by request, donations for The Cathedral Archer Project
may be given on the day or sent to
Eric Eyre Funeral Service, Mortomley Lane, High Green, Sheffield, S35 3HR.
Published in The Star on July 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eric Eyre Funeral Service
Download Now