Notice Ackroyd Malcolm Pam and family would like to thank other family members and friends for their support, kind wishes and cards at this sad time; also all those at

John Heath's involved in the funeral arrangements for their help and kind expressions of sympathy.

They would also like thank

Deacon John Biggins and

The Revd. Dan Christian for their

thoughtful services.

Special thanks to all the Doctors at Nethergreen Surgery for their care and support over these last years and also to Dr Koay and the whole staff of Q1, Royal Hallamshire Hospital for their wonderful care of Malcolm during the last weeks of his life.

Thanks also to those donating

in his name to WaterAid &

