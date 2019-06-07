|
Barnett Mabel Doris Formerly of Hallowes Rise, Dronfield.
Beloved Wife of George,
much loved Mother of Richard
and Andrew, and Nana of Rebecca, Sophie and Connie.
Passed away peacefully on Saturday June 1st at Ravensworth Care Home.
Cremation on Friday June 14th at 11.15am at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium followed by a memorial service at Dronfield Parish Church at 12pm.
Family flowers only but donations in her memory can be made on the day or sent directly to Ravensworth Care Home, Markham Road, Duckmanton, Chesterfield S44 5HP.
Any enquiries to Alfred Dunham and Son Funeral Directors, Snape Hill, Dronfield Tel: 01246 413205
Published in The Star on June 7, 2019
