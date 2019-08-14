|
|
|
SHAW Lynne Owner of the
Corner House Nursery.
Sadly but peacefully lost her battle with Cancer on
Friday 2nd August 2019
surrounded by family.
Will be sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Grenoside Crematorium on
Friday 16th August at 4.00pm,
followed by refreshments at
The Niagara Sports and Social Club.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
Weston Park Cancer Research.
All enquiries to I Did It My Way Funerals
Tel 0114 327 4936
Published in The Star on Aug. 14, 2019