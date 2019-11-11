Home

BELL Louis Hayden
(Lou) Died October 27th peacefully in Blenheim Court Nursing Home, aged 87.
Much loved brother of Eileen,
father of John and Stephen, grandfather of Natalie,
Lauren, Georgia and Nellie,
great grandfather of Libby and Daisy, friend of many.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium North Chapel on Wednesday
20th November at 11.00am.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Blenheim Court for the care, compassion and kindness given to Lou since March 2017.
Published in The Star on Nov. 11, 2019
