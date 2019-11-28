|
|
|
BOUCHER Lorraine Died November 20th 2019, aged 69.
Beloved wife of Roger, much loved mother of Becky, Barry and Debbi,
dear sister to Peter,
devoted grandmother.
A wife, a mother, a sister,
a grandma too.
This is the legacy we have from you,
You taught us love and how to fight,
You gave us strength,
you gave us might.
A stronger person would be
hard to find,
And in your heart,
you were always kind,
You fought for us all
in one way or another,
Not just as a wife,
not just as a mother.
For all of us you gave your best,
Now the time has come for you to rest.
So go in peace,
you've earned your sleep,
Your love in our hearts,
we'll eternally keep.
Funeral service to take place at
Grenoside Crematorium
(North Chapel)
on Thursday 5th December at 2pm.
Flowers or donations payable to Dementia UK may be sent to
Jason Heath, John Heath and Sons,
Earsham St, S4 7LS.
Published in The Star on Nov. 28, 2019