Worth (née Towns)
Lorna Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 10th March 2019,
aged 82 years.
Loving wife of the late Bernard,
special mum of David, Julie and Robert, dear mother in law of Kate, Tracey and the late John and devoted nan of
Olivia, Harry and Daniel.
Funeral service and cremation at Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel on Friday 5th April at 1:30 pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the RNLI, these may be given at the end of the service.

Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Star on Mar. 29, 2019
