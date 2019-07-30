Home

Linda Needham

Linda Needham Notice
NEEDHAM (née Furniss)
Linda Elaine Passed away 24th July 2019, aged 75 years.

Beloved wife of David, loving mum
to Darran and Richard, mum-in-law
to Sharron and Tina, devoted nan
and great nannan.

Funeral service will take place
at City Road Crematorium on
Tuesday 6th August at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please.

If I could only speak to her,
And hold her loving hands,
No matter what I've said or done,
I know she'd understand.
Loving Husband David x

True was her heart,
Her actions kind,
Her life was a pattern
To those left behind.
Good night, God Bless sweetheart.
Loving Sister Sandra and all the family x
Published in The Star on July 30, 2019
