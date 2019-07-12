|
|
|
Moxon Linda Mary Passed away peacefully on
7th July 2019, aged 70 years.
Much loved Mum to Nicola, Katie & Lee, Grandma to Laila
& Mary, Sister to Hazel & Alan.
Funeral service at Wadsley Church
on Friday 19th July at 10.30am
followed by interment at Wisewood Cemetery at 11.30am.
Wake to follow at The Wadsley Jack.
Flowers or donations if desired for
Rotherham Hospice may be given
on the day.
'God saw you getting tired and a
cure was not to be so He put His
arms around you and whispered
"come to me".
With tearful eyes we watched you
and saw you pass away,and although
we love you dearly, we could not
make you stay. A golden heart
stopped beating, hard working
hands at rest, God broke our hearts
to prove to us, he only takes the best.'
Published in The Star on July 12, 2019