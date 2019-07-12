Moxon Linda Mary Passed away peacefully on

7th July 2019, aged 70 years.

Much loved Mum to Nicola, Katie & Lee, Grandma to Laila

& Mary, Sister to Hazel & Alan.

Funeral service at Wadsley Church

on Friday 19th July at 10.30am

followed by interment at Wisewood Cemetery at 11.30am.

Wake to follow at The Wadsley Jack.

Flowers or donations if desired for

Rotherham Hospice may be given

on the day.

'God saw you getting tired and a

cure was not to be so He put His

arms around you and whispered

"come to me".

With tearful eyes we watched you

and saw you pass away,and although

we love you dearly, we could not

make you stay. A golden heart

stopped beating, hard working

hands at rest, God broke our hearts

to prove to us, he only takes the best.' Published in The Star on July 12, 2019