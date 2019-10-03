|
|
|
STOREY Leslie Passed away peacefully on 19th September 2019,
aged 84 years.
Treasured Dad of David, Peter, Lynn, Beverley and Michael, dear father-in-law of Tanya, Julie, John and Lisa, loving grandfather of Chris, Ben, Dan, Tom, Sarah, Matt, Ed, Adam, Alec and Sofia and special to his great grandchildren.
Funeral service at St Timothy's Church, Slinn Street, Crookes, S10 1NZ on Thursday 10th October 10:00 am, followed by interment at
Wisewood Cemetery.
Wake afterwards at Hillsborough Golf Club, Worrall Road S6 4BE.
Published in The Star on Oct. 3, 2019