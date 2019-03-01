Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
14:00
Penistone Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Grant

Notice Condolences

Leo Grant Notice
GRANT Leo Passed away on February 24th, aged 91 years, after a long illness, bravely borne.
Devoted husband of Yvonne and proud father of Andrew, James & John and grandad to Joe & Catherine.

A service of celebration of Leo's
life in Penistone Church on
Friday 15th March at 2pm.

Family flowers only.
Any donations to WaterAid c/o
Dyson Funeral Service, Barnsley Road, Penistone. Tel: 01226 762481.

Followed by refreshments in church.
Free at last, and all is well.
Published in The Star on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.