GRANT Leo Passed away on February 24th, aged 91 years, after a long illness, bravely borne.
Devoted husband of Yvonne and proud father of Andrew, James & John and grandad to Joe & Catherine.
A service of celebration of Leo's
life in Penistone Church on
Friday 15th March at 2pm.
Family flowers only.
Any donations to WaterAid c/o
Dyson Funeral Service, Barnsley Road, Penistone. Tel: 01226 762481.
Followed by refreshments in church.
Free at last, and all is well.
Published in The Star on Mar. 1, 2019
