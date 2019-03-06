|
Tummon Kevin Passed away on
18th February 2019 aged 62 years. Father of Nick and Marc. Grandad to Leila, Luke, Myles and Olly. Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service at Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel on Wednesday 13th March at 2.30pm. Following on at John Fairest Funeral Directors , a warm welcome is extended to all. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers to the British Heart Foundation may be made in Kevin's name.
Love always Nick, Marc and Leanne. Leila, Luke, Myles and Olly xxx
Published in The Star on Mar. 6, 2019
