Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
14:30
Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Tummon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Tummon

Notice Condolences

Kevin Tummon Notice
Tummon Kevin Passed away on
18th February 2019 aged 62 years. Father of Nick and Marc. Grandad to Leila, Luke, Myles and Olly. Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service at Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel on Wednesday 13th March at 2.30pm. Following on at John Fairest Funeral Directors , a warm welcome is extended to all. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers to the British Heart Foundation may be made in Kevin's name.
Love always Nick, Marc and Leanne. Leila, Luke, Myles and Olly xxx
Published in The Star on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.