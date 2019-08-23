Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Sheffield
473-475 Herries Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S5 8TJ
0114 285 2984
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00
Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Godbehere
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Godbehere

Notice Condolences

Kevin Godbehere Notice
Godbehere Kevin Michael Tragically killed in a car accident on 8th of August, aged 61.
A loving son, father, papa, brother
and uncle.
A celebration of Kevin's life will
be held at Grenoside Crematorium,
North Chapel on Friday 30th August
at 11.00am. Please do not wear black.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, The Sick Childrens Trust and Leeds Cares Paediatric Intensive Care Unit.
A donation box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Further details can be obtained from Coop Funeralcare, Herries Road
Tel: 0114 2852984
Published in The Star on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.