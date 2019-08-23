|
|
|
Godbehere Kevin Michael Tragically killed in a car accident on 8th of August, aged 61.
A loving son, father, papa, brother
and uncle.
A celebration of Kevin's life will
be held at Grenoside Crematorium,
North Chapel on Friday 30th August
at 11.00am. Please do not wear black.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, The Sick Childrens Trust and Leeds Cares Paediatric Intensive Care Unit.
A donation box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Further details can be obtained from Coop Funeralcare, Herries Road
Tel: 0114 2852984
Published in The Star on Aug. 23, 2019