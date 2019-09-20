Home

Westerman Kenneth Passed away peacefully at home on 13th September 2019, aged 91.
Beloved husband to Peggy, much loved
father, father-in-law, grandfather
and great grandfather.
Service and cremation to take place at City Road Crematorium at 3.15pm on Thursday 26th September. Any kind donations in aid of Dementia UK may be given on the day. Everyone welcome to the Garrison Hotel afterwards.

Within our store of memories,
He holds a place apart,
For no one else can ever be,
More cherished in our hearts.
Published in The Star on Sept. 20, 2019
