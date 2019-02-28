|
|
|
Slack Kenneth Hadfield Passed away in the Northern General Hospital on
9th February aged 92.
Funeral to be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on 7th March at 12:30pm. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear cheerful clothing. Donations in lieu of flowers to Friends of the Earth can be made on the day or
c/o Co-op Funeralcare,
649-651 Ecclesall Road,
Sheffield, S11 8PT.
The family invite you to join them after the service at The Woodland Discovery Centre in Ecclesall Woods.
Published in The Star on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More