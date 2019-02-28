Home

Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:30
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Kenneth Slack

Kenneth Slack Notice
Slack Kenneth Hadfield Passed away in the Northern General Hospital on
9th February aged 92.
Funeral to be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on 7th March at 12:30pm. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear cheerful clothing. Donations in lieu of flowers to Friends of the Earth can be made on the day or
c/o Co-op Funeralcare,
649-651 Ecclesall Road,
Sheffield, S11 8PT.
The family invite you to join them after the service at The Woodland Discovery Centre in Ecclesall Woods.
Published in The Star on Feb. 28, 2019
