John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
18:00
St. Catherine's R.C Church
Burngreave
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30
St. Catherine's R.C Church
Burngreave
Interment
Following Services
St. Michael's Cemetery
Rivelin
Kenneth Robinson Notice
ROBINSON Kenneth James Aged 95 years, of Fulwood.
Died peacefully on 3rd August.
Loving Husband of the late Winnie and wonderful Dad to Anthony, Gerard and Jonathan, Father in law to Lynn and Paula, Grandpa to Sophie, Andrew, Nicola, Alistair and Katie and
Great Grandpa to Lily and Edward.
Reception into
St. Catherine's R.C Church, Burngreave, on Tuesday 13th August at 6.00pm, Funeral Mass on
Wednesday 14th August at 10.30am, followed by interment at
St. Michael's Cemetery, Rivelin.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if wished, made payable to 'Stroke Association' may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Aug. 8, 2019
