|
|
|
ROBINSON Kenneth James Aged 95 years, of Fulwood.
Died peacefully on 3rd August.
Loving Husband of the late Winnie and wonderful Dad to Anthony, Gerard and Jonathan, Father in law to Lynn and Paula, Grandpa to Sophie, Andrew, Nicola, Alistair and Katie and
Great Grandpa to Lily and Edward.
Reception into
St. Catherine's R.C Church, Burngreave, on Tuesday 13th August at 6.00pm, Funeral Mass on
Wednesday 14th August at 10.30am, followed by interment at
St. Michael's Cemetery, Rivelin.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if wished, made payable to 'Stroke Association' may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Aug. 8, 2019