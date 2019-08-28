|
Raper Kenneth After a short illness, peacefully, on 17th August, aged 91 years.
Much loved husband of the late Lilian, loving father of Stephen, Tricia, Mark and the late Kenneth, dearly loved grandad to Tom, Amy, John, Rebecca, Mathew, Toni, Ben and Rhys, and a much loved great grandad.
Service to be held at City Road Crematorium on Thursday
5th September at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations may be given to 'Cancer Research UK' c/o Peace Funerals, Gleadless Mount, Sheffield, S12 2LN
Published in The Star on Aug. 28, 2019