|
|
|
MOAKES Kenneth Passed away peacefully on February 12th in Rotherham General Hospital, aged 91.
Beloved husband of the late Maggie and dearly loved dad, father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad.
A true gentleman who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Love you forever - Brenda, Paul, Steven, Christopher, Andrew, Lizzie, Rachel, Eva, Jo Jo and Florence.
xxxxx
For funeral arrangements,
please contact Bartholomew and Sons. Tel:01709 363706
Published in The Star on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More