Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartholomew & Sons (Rotherham)
6 Broom Valley Road
Rotherham, South Yorkshire S60 2QH
01709 363706
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Moakes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Moakes

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Moakes Notice
MOAKES Kenneth Passed away peacefully on February 12th in Rotherham General Hospital, aged 91.
Beloved husband of the late Maggie and dearly loved dad, father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad.
A true gentleman who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Love you forever - Brenda, Paul, Steven, Christopher, Andrew, Lizzie, Rachel, Eva, Jo Jo and Florence.
xxxxx

For funeral arrangements,
please contact Bartholomew and Sons. Tel:01709 363706
Published in The Star on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.