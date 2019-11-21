|
MILLWARD Kenneth On 8th November 2019,
aged 70 years.
Beloved Husband of the Late Evelyn, dearly loved Dad of Nicola and Jennifer and a much loved Grandad of Jessica, Joshua and Korey.
The Funeral Service will take place at City Road Crematorium on
Tuesday 26th November 2019
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Weston Park, which can be made on the day of the funeral as a donation box will be available at the Crematorium or can be passed c/o Philip Gray, G.E.Foers & Co, 24, Station Road, Treeton, Rotherham, S60 5PN
Published in The Star on Nov. 21, 2019