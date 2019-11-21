Home

POWERED BY

Services
G E Foers & Co (Treeton, Rotherham)
24 Station Road
Rotherham, South Yorkshire S60 5PN
0114 269 2835
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
14:30
City Road Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Millward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Millward

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Millward Notice
MILLWARD Kenneth On 8th November 2019,
aged 70 years.
Beloved Husband of the Late Evelyn, dearly loved Dad of Nicola and Jennifer and a much loved Grandad of Jessica, Joshua and Korey.
The Funeral Service will take place at City Road Crematorium on
Tuesday 26th November 2019
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Weston Park, which can be made on the day of the funeral as a donation box will be available at the Crematorium or can be passed c/o Philip Gray, G.E.Foers & Co, 24, Station Road, Treeton, Rotherham, S60 5PN
Published in The Star on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -