Kenneth Loxley Notice
LOXLEY Kenneth Aged 93 years.
Died peacefully after a short illness in Rotherham General Hospital on Saturday 17th August 2019.
The beloved husband of the late Jeanne, father to Martin and Melanie and grandad to Peter, Robert,
Charlotte and Sarah.
Funeral service at Christ Church, Fulwood on Friday 30th August 2019 at 1.30pm followed by cremation at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium at 2.45pm. Donations may be given on the day for Christ Church, Fulwood or may be sent c/o G & M Lunt Funeral Directors, 1-13 Camping Lane/
Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Aug. 23, 2019
