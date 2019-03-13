Home

Kenneth Jarvis

Kenneth Jarvis Notice
JARVIS Kenneth Passed away in Hospital on March 5th 2019 aged 87 years.
Loving husband of the late Margaret.
Much loved dad of Veronica and
son in law Malcolm.
A dear Grandpa to
Claire & Tobias and Ian.
Also great grandpa to Bailey, Mollie, Graice, Evie and the late Keira.
Funeral service at City Road Crematorium on Wednesday
20th March at 11:00 am.
Donations please for St Luke's Hospice may be given or sent to
W Simpson & Son, 103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
Published in The Star on Mar. 13, 2019
