JARVIS Kenneth Passed away in Hospital on March 5th 2019 aged 87 years.
Loving husband of the late Margaret.
Much loved dad of Veronica and
son in law Malcolm.
A dear Grandpa to
Claire & Tobias and Ian.
Also great grandpa to Bailey, Mollie, Graice, Evie and the late Keira.
Funeral service at City Road Crematorium on Wednesday
20th March at 11:00 am.
Donations please for St Luke's Hospice may be given or sent to
W Simpson & Son, 103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
Published in The Star on Mar. 13, 2019
