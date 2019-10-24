|
|
|
Dawson Kenneth Sadly passed away peacefully in Broomgrove Nursing Home aged 82 years
on 11th October 2019.
Beloved husband of Jutta,
dearly loved father of Perdita, Peter and Greg, father in law to Jeff, Alison and Kat. Grandad to Danielle, Rhys, Reid, Ross, James and Isaac and partners. Great Grandad to Noah, Florence and Harriet also a dearly loved brother and uncle.
Thanks to all the staff on Brearley Ward 6 at the Northern General Hospital
and at Broomgrove Nursing Home for your compassionate care and kindness shown to Ken.
Funerals service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 29th October at 1:15 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations for Parkinson UK may be given on the day or sent c/o: J F Knight Funeral Directors, 339 Handsworth Road,
S13 9BP.
Published in The Star on Oct. 24, 2019