Peace Funerals (South Sheffield)
Gleadless Mount
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S12 2LN
0114 253 0505
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:45
Rotherham Crematorium
Notice

Ken Winterbottom Notice
Winterbottom Ken Linda would like to thank all her family for their constant help and hard work over the past few weeks,
Ken would have been proud of you.
Also to our friends for their support and kindness, and our neighbours
for putting up with it all.
Thank you to Rotherham Hospice nurses and family doctors for their dedicated care, and Peace Funerals
for sympathetic funeral arrangements.
The beautiful flowers and donations for Rotherham Hospice were much appreciated. Thank you to staff at
The Tabard for excellent catering.
Published in The Star on Sept. 6, 2019
