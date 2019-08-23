Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00
City Road Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ken Shettler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken Shettler

Notice Condolences

Ken Shettler Notice
SHETTLER Ken Passed away at home on
9th August 2019, aged 89 years
Dearly loved Husband of the late Brenda. Devoted Brother to Jean, Brother in Law to Ruth, Roy and June. Loving Uncle to Lisa and her family and Mark and his family.
Funeral service to be held at
City Road Crematorium on Friday
30th August at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, but any kind donations for the Macmillan Cancer Support may be given on the day or sent to W. Simpson and Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, Sheffield, S2 2SP.
Published in The Star on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
Download Now