|
|
|
SHETTLER Ken Passed away at home on
9th August 2019, aged 89 years
Dearly loved Husband of the late Brenda. Devoted Brother to Jean, Brother in Law to Ruth, Roy and June. Loving Uncle to Lisa and her family and Mark and his family.
Funeral service to be held at
City Road Crematorium on Friday
30th August at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, but any kind donations for the Macmillan Cancer Support may be given on the day or sent to W. Simpson and Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, Sheffield, S2 2SP.
Published in The Star on Aug. 23, 2019