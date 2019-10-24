|
HOWE Keith Peacefully in the
Northern General Hospital on
23rd October, aged 79 years. Beloved husband of the late Sue,
brother of Derek, much loved
step father to Sean and Rachel,
and loving grandad.
Funeral Service at St. Tim's Church, Crookes on Thursday 31st October at 2.15pm followed by a burial in
Crookes Cemetery at 3.00pm.
Friends are also invited to celebrate Keith's life at the Punch Bowl, Crookes afterwards. Family flowers only please but, if wished, donations made payable to " Mill House Animal Sanctuary"
may be sent to Tomlinson & Windley, 271 Western Road, S10 1LE.
Published in The Star on Oct. 24, 2019