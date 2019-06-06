|
|
|
Bolsover Kathryn Helen Passed away peacefully at
Weston Park Hospital on
Monday 27th May 2019
after a long and courageous fight,
aged 54 years, of Totley Bents.
Dearly loved wife of Alan,
Devoted Mum of
Claudia, Edward, and Alfie,
Specially loved Gangan of Billie
and treasured Sister of Peter.
Service and Cremation at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
on Monday 10th June 2019 at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please
but donations in lieu, if desired,
to Weston Park Hospital c/o
Barry Pritchard Funeral Service,
88-90 Worksop Road, Swallownest,
Sheffield, S26 4WH,
Tel: 0114 2875852
Published in The Star on June 6, 2019
