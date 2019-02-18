|
Otter (née Street)
Kathleen Aged 99 years, formerly of
West Bessacarr, died peacefully
on 11th February in Sheffield.
Beloved wife of the late Philip,
loving mother of Linda, dear
mother-in-law of Andrew and much loved grandma of Peter and Nicholas.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, Sheffield on
Thursday 28th February at 1.15 p.m. Family flowers only please,
donations if wished made payable
to "Tapton Edge Rest Home"
(For The Residents' Fund) may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons,
4-16, Earsham St. S4 7LS.
Published in The Star on Feb. 18, 2019
