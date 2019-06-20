|
|
|
KLEMANN Kathleen Mary Dearly beloved mum of Janet, Diane and Wendy and wife of the late Walter.
Sadly passed away peacefully after a short illness on 3rd June 2019
with her family around her.
A service and cremation to take place at 11.15am on Monday 8th July at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu for her favourite charities may be sent
c/o G & M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane,
S8 0GB.
Mourners are asked to wear an item on pink, Kath's favourite colour.
May Kath and Walter be together again in love, for all eternity and always in the hearts of their family and friends,
Published in The Star on June 20, 2019
Read More