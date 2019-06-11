Home

HILL Kathleen Passed away peacefully on the 29th May 2019, aged 80.
Loving wife of the late Graham, much loved Mum and Mama.
Kathleen will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
The funeral will take place on
Tuesday 18th June 2019 at
Rotherham Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations would be gratefully accepted for Sheffield Kidney Research.
There will be a donation box available at the crematorium.

Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Rotherham, Tel: 01709 828818
Published in The Star on June 11, 2019
