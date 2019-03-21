|
|
|
HARDING (née
Wood-Proctor) Kathleen Passed away on
March 9th, 2019, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Dennis, loving mother of Denise, Gary, Julie and Carol, dearly loved nanan and great-nanan. Funeral service to be held at
Hollinsend Methodist Church,
on Thursday 28th March, at 11:00 a.m.
Followed by interment
at Intake Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for "Alzheimer's Society" / "Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice" may be given on the day or sent c/o W.J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, S12 2AQ. Tel: (0114) 239 0632.
Published in The Star on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More