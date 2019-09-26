|
|
|
FIELDS (née Thompson)
Kathleen Passed away peacefully at home on 18th September 2019, aged 91 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Herbert,
Loving Mum to Mark, Marie and John,
a Wonderful Nan to Adam and Adele and Great Nan to Henry, Anya
and Holly.
Service to be held at St Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, Gleadless, on Tuesday, 1st October at 1.30pm prior to burial at City Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, but any kind donations for St. Luke's Hospice may be given on the day or sent to
W Simpson and Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
Published in The Star on Sept. 26, 2019