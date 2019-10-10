|
CARTER Kathleen Passed away peacefully on
September 23rd, 2019, aged 94 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Jack,
Mum of David and the late Steve.
The Funeral Service will take place at City Road Crematorium on Friday October 18th at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Cancer Research UK
to H. Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA.
A wonderful mother,
woman and aide,
One who was better
God never made,
A wonderful worker,
loyal and true,
One in a million,
that, mother was you,
Just in your judgement,
always right,
Honest and liberal,
ever upright,
Loved by friends
and all you knew,
A wonderful mother,
that, mother was you.
Love from Son David, Daughter in law Rita, grandchildren and
great grandchildren xx
Your presence we miss,
Your memory we treasure,
Loving you always,
Forgetting you never.
Love from Daughter in law Rita,
Lee, Carys, Corben, Brendan,
Sarah, Steve, Jak and Max xx
Published in The Star on Oct. 10, 2019