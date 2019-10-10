Tindall Karen

(nee Wardle) Passed away peacefully in

St Lukes Hospice, Sheffield on Thursday 26th September after

a short illness. Karen, aged 60 years,

was treasured wife to John, dear daughter of Lorna, dear sister to Kevin, dear daughter in law to Iris and George and devoted Auntie to Lauren and Stephanie. Karen lived in Sheffield for most of her married life, but never lost her Derbyshire roots. She worked in the community around Bolsover, Clowne and Creswell as a Social Care Worker. Latterly she worked at

St Lukes for 7 years in the Community Team so she died among friends. She devoted her entire life to helping others and will be greatly missed by many.

Funeral Service will be held at Chesterfield Crematorium, Chesterfield Road, Brimington, Chesterfield S43 1AU on

Thursday 17th October at 12:10pm Family flowers only. Donations if desired directly to St Lukes Hospice Sheffield - Little Common Lane Sheffield or to husband, John. Published in The Star on Oct. 10, 2019