WILLIAMS (née Wingfield)
June Passed away in the
Northern General Hospital,
on 8th March, 2019, aged 79 years.
Devoted wife of Colin,
much loved mum to
Craig, Lee and Guy.
A very dear mother-in-law.
A dearly loved grandmother
and great-grandmother and
a dear sister to Marie and Jeffrey.
June will be missed by so many.
Funeral service to be held at
City Road Crematorium, on
Friday 29th March, at 10.15a.m.
Family flowers only please.
If wished, donations payable
to 'Pulmonary Fibrosis Trust' / 'RSPB'
may be given on the day or sent c/o
W.J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors,
166 Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield,
S12 2AQ. (0114) 239 0632.
Published in The Star on Mar. 21, 2019
