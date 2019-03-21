Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors
166 Mansfield Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S12 2AQ
0114 239 0632
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:15
City Road Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for June Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Williams

Notice Condolences

June Williams Notice
WILLIAMS (née Wingfield)
June Passed away in the
Northern General Hospital,
on 8th March, 2019, aged 79 years.
Devoted wife of Colin,
much loved mum to
Craig, Lee and Guy.
A very dear mother-in-law.
A dearly loved grandmother
and great-grandmother and
a dear sister to Marie and Jeffrey.
June will be missed by so many.
Funeral service to be held at
City Road Crematorium, on
Friday 29th March, at 10.15a.m.
Family flowers only please.
If wished, donations payable
to 'Pulmonary Fibrosis Trust' / 'RSPB'
may be given on the day or sent c/o
W.J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors,
166 Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield,
S12 2AQ. (0114) 239 0632.
Published in The Star on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices