NEWSOME (née Herriott)
June Monica Sadly passed away in Newfield Nursing Home on 29th September 2019 aged 89 years, wife of the late John (Jack), very dear mum of Kath and son in law Dave,
loving gran of David & Joanne and
their partners Claire & Stuart, also
great gran of Jack, Ruby and Jessica.
Service to take place at
City Road Crematorium on
Monday 21st October at 11.00am,
family flowers only please
but donations may be given
for Newfield Nursing Home.
Published in The Star on Oct. 10, 2019