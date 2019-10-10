Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June Newsome
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Newsome

Notice Condolences

June Newsome Notice
NEWSOME (née Herriott)
June Monica Sadly passed away in Newfield Nursing Home on 29th September 2019 aged 89 years, wife of the late John (Jack), very dear mum of Kath and son in law Dave,
loving gran of David & Joanne and
their partners Claire & Stuart, also
great gran of Jack, Ruby and Jessica.
Service to take place at
City Road Crematorium on
Monday 21st October at 11.00am,
family flowers only please
but donations may be given
for Newfield Nursing Home.
Published in The Star on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.