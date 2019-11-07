|
|
|
HADFIELD June
(née Senior) Passed away peacefully
on 24 October 2019
aged 81 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Derek.
Much loved Mum of Leesa and Mark and Mother-in-law of Richard and Deborah. Treasured Nan of Daniel. Loving Sister of Ronnie and Kath
and the late William, Thelma and Jim. Beloved Auntie.
Service to take place at
Grenoside Crematorium on
Thursday 14th November
at 1:30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations to Sheffield Children's Hospital may be given on the day.
Love you always Mum -
Leesa, Richard, Mark and Deborah
God bless Nan -
Love Danny
In our memories always -
June love Ronnie & Kath
Forever in our hearts
from your nephew and nieces.
Published in The Star on Nov. 7, 2019