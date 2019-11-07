Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June Hadfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Hadfield

Notice Condolences

June Hadfield Notice
HADFIELD June
(née Senior) Passed away peacefully
on 24 October 2019
aged 81 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Derek.
Much loved Mum of Leesa and Mark and Mother-in-law of Richard and Deborah. Treasured Nan of Daniel. Loving Sister of Ronnie and Kath
and the late William, Thelma and Jim. Beloved Auntie.

Service to take place at
Grenoside Crematorium on
Thursday 14th November
at 1:30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations to Sheffield Children's Hospital may be given on the day.

Love you always Mum -
Leesa, Richard, Mark and Deborah

God bless Nan -
Love Danny

In our memories always -
June love Ronnie & Kath

Forever in our hearts
from your nephew and nieces.
Published in The Star on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -