|
|
|
GREAVES (née Allen)
June Audrey Formerly of 69 Thorpe
House Avenue, Sheffield 8.
Passed away on 24th November,
at home, aged 90 years.
Devoted wife of the late Eric
and a dear auntie to John and Julie.
Service to take place at Mount View Methodist Church on Monday December 16th at 11.30am, followed
by a cremation at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for St. Luke's Hospice may be sent c/o G & M Lunt, 36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
"A beautiful, happy, gentle lady."
Published in The Star on Dec. 9, 2019