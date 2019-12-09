Home

June Greaves

June Greaves Notice
GREAVES (née Allen)
June Audrey Formerly of 69 Thorpe
House Avenue, Sheffield 8.
Passed away on 24th November,
at home, aged 90 years.
Devoted wife of the late Eric
and a dear auntie to John and Julie.
Service to take place at Mount View Methodist Church on Monday December 16th at 11.30am, followed
by a cremation at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for St. Luke's Hospice may be sent c/o G & M Lunt, 36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.

"A beautiful, happy, gentle lady."
Published in The Star on Dec. 9, 2019
