Slimm Julie Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on 26th May. Loving mum of Cheryl & Graham, Maxine, Tony & Kathy & Sarah, fabulous nan to 9 grandchildren
and 12 great grandchildren.
A celebration of Julie's life followed
by cremation to take place at Grenoside Crematorium North Chapel on Thursday 13th June at 12:00.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be given on the day,
at Julie's request bright and
casual clothing to be worn.
Published in The Star on June 6, 2019
