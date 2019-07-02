|
|
|
Pearce Julie Passed away peacefully on
18th June 2019, after a short illness surrounded by her loving family.
Beloved wife of the late Tony Pearce, much loved mother of Robert, Elizabeth, Peter, Barbara, Helen and Richard, loving sister of Lesley and Ann, devoted grandma of Rachel, James, Charlotte, John, Harry, Matthew, Katie, Laura, Frances, Thomas, Andrew, Susie, Lawrence, Elliot and Ella, great grandma of Katie, Harry, Amilie, Ava- Grace and a good friend to many.
Years of striving, little of play,
loving, giving the whole of the way,
A cherished smile, a heart of gold,
to the dearest mother
the world could hold,
Happy memories, fond and true,
From us who thought the world of you.
Loved and remembered always.
Funeral to take place
at 2pm on 8th July at Hutcliffe Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired,
to St Luke's Hospice.
All enquiries to Michael Fogg
27 Woodhouse Rd, Sheffield S12 2AY
tel 0114 265 3000
Published in The Star on July 2, 2019