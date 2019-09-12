Home

BURROWS Julian Paul 7-12-66, 51 years, 12-9-18

It has been a year since
you passed away,
there is not a day passes that
I do not think about you,
Oh God I miss you so much,
no words can ease the pain, sadness
and grief that I am going through.
Julian, you are sorely missed by so many people, you were true in
heart and mind, we were inseparable.
I never wanted memories, I just wanted you, till we meet again.

From your lifelong and best friend, John Jackson.
Published in The Star on Sept. 12, 2019
