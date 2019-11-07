Home

Wild (née Walton) Peacefully on 30th October after a short illness Judith aged 79 years of Holmesfield, formerly of Sheffield. Beloved wife of the late Tom Wild, much loved mother of Peter and Andrew and a truly adored Granny of Sophie, Noah, Emily and Matilda. Service and burial at St. Swithen's Church, Holmesfield on Wednesday 13th November at 1.00pm. Flowers and donations made payable to St.Luke's Hospice may be sent to John Heath & Sons, 362 Meadowhead, Sheffield. S8 7UJ.
Published in The Star on Nov. 7, 2019
